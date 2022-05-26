Man arrested for allegedly chasing victim with a knife

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man Wednesday night for aggravated assault after he allegedly chased a victim down a street with a knife.

According to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release, Nickolas Hansen was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Wednesday.

The incident happened at a residence near the 3000 east block of Greenwillow Lane around 5:40 p.m. Deputies were told that the victim and Hansen had been in an argument that eventually led to Hansen chasing the victim down the street with a knife. The victim was able to get away and get a hold of the knife before calling for help.

The victim told deputies Hansen was yelling saying he was going to kill the victim, then himself. The victim showed deputies a video of Hansen holding the victim on the ground in the garage and hitting the victim’s head multiple times a few days prior.

Deputies interviewed Hansen and found that he was intoxicated and unable to give consistent answers to questions. Hansen told deputies that he did not chase the victim with a knife.

The news release said deputies had been to the residence the day before after being called to a disturbance and noted both he and the victim were intoxicated and unwilling to cooperate with details of prior physical confrontations.

He was then arrested and transported to the Bonneville County Jail.