Meet Iggy – the longest resident at the Snake River Animal Shelter

Iggy is our longest resident at the Snake River Animal Shelter and we have no idea why!

He is about 2 year olds and he is a Great Dane/Boxer mix. He is a big boy with such a big heart. He loves EVERYONE. He loves men,women, and kids.

He doesn’t understand how big he is which is why he would do best with bigger kids. He prefers being the only pet in the household but he is worth it. He has had a lot of one on one time with our trainers and is 100% a good boy. He knows his tricks very well and is a great listener.

He is looking for a home that will put time and effort into him. He really deserves it!

Meet Iggy and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.