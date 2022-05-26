UPDATE: Power restored to 3,300 customers in Idaho Falls

UPDATE

Full power was restored in Idaho Falls at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The cause of the power outage has yet to be determined.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS —- Approximately 3,300 customers are currently without power in the southeast portion of the city as crews with Idaho Falls Power try to figure out what the problem is.

“Right now, our York and Harrison substations are out of power and we have crews out looking to see what the cause is,” said Eric Grossarth, a spokesman for Idaho Falls Power.

The power went out at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. There is currently no estimated time on when power will be restored.

