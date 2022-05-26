Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A man was hospitalized after he lost control of his motorcycle Wednesday night.

Around 8:20, he lost control and crashed at the underpass where G Street and Yellowstone connect, said Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. No other vehicles were involved.

He was not wearing a helmet. One witness said the biker landed on a rock on the island in the middle of the road.

Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman for the Idaho Falls Fire Department, said the man in his 30s was in critical condition and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police are asking people to avoid the area until 10 p.m. so they can clean up and evaluate the scene.