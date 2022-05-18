New Allegiant flight departs Idaho Falls with a water salute

The following is a news release and photos from the city of Idaho Falls.

The inaugural flight on Allegiant from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) to Orange County California’s John Wayne Airport (SNA) took to the skies Wednesday afternoon.

The aircraft filled with passengers left the terminal at 12:15 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our inaugural flight to Orange County on Allegiant,” Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “This brings another nonstop flight and additional flight opportunities to not only Idaho Falls, but our growing region.”

The new route was celebrated with a traditional water salute to welcome the new flight. The salute consists of airport firefighting vehicles shooting arches of water over an aircraft as its taxis along the runway near the terminal.

With the addition of the new flight, Allegiant now offers non-stop flights to six destinations across the western United States, the most of any airline at the airport. The new flight will connect southern California and east Idaho’s premier airport destination which serves as a gateway to our nearby national parks.

“We are excited this partnership with Allegiant continues to give passengers more options to travel to and from our city and region,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “This new flight is just another example of how the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is playing an active role in bringing millions to the local economy.”

The new year-round round IDA to SNA flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Travelers heading to the greater Los Angeles area can find traveling through SNA easier than Los Angeles International Airport. The airport also provides closer service to California’s world-renowned theme parks and Orange County beaches.

The Idaho Falls regional airport just recently completed a $12 million 38,000-square-foot expansion project that has allowed IDA to bring more flights to the airport. The expansion project funded entirely by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Aviation Improvement Program has already added two new terminal gates, an improved Transportation Security Administration screening area and expanded restaurant space.