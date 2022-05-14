Pedestrian pathway improvements scheduled for Idaho Falls street

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

Public Works is pleased to announce improvements to the pedestrian pathway along South Capital Avenue from its intersection with Pancheri Drive north to Short Street.

Construction will begin next week. Traffic control will consist of closures to the shoulders of the roadway along the construction route.

The improvements to the pedestrian accommodations will progress through the summer, moving from the east side of S Capital Avenue to Short Street and then along Short Street to the intersection with Chamberlain Avenue.

The contractor will keep access to all properties along the construction route open during construction.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

To review all planned construction projects in Idaho Falls, click here to view the 2022 interactive map.