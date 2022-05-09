Meet Brandy – our Pet of the Week!

Brandy recently gave birth to some puppies, who were quickly adopted, and now she needs a home of her own.

She is two years old and we’re unsure of her breed, what type of training she has had or if she is house trained. She is a little shy in the car but will probably become more comfortable once she’s experienced it more.

Brandy is very calm and would be good with any family. She hasn’t shown any reactions to people or other dogs.

Training services are offered with the Snake River Animal Shelter K9 Academy.

Meet Brandy and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.