Pocatello aquatic center to open for the season Saturday

POCATELLO — The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will be opening for the summer this Saturday.

A season kick-off is scheduled for noon, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city of Pocatello.

“The Ross Park Aquatic Complex offers a family-friendly, affordable place to spend your summer and get your fill of water-related activities,” complex manager Stacie VanKirk says in the release.

The Hydro Tube Water Slide will once again be unavailable, the release says, due to the condition of the stairs. City staff continue to research repair and replacement options, following the failed inspection of the stairs in 2020.

Without the slide, the complex offers a 25-yard main pool, an activity pool and a zero-depth pool with a playground. The facility also offers an open deck, grassy picnic area and concession stand, operated by the Ross Park Drive Inn.

The complex will once again offer sensory-friendly family swim days, with a quieter atmosphere for swimmers with special needs. Sensory-friendly days are scheduled for June 18 and July 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We are excited to offer these special swimming hours for our friends with special needs or sensory-processing difficulties again this year,” VanKirk said. “Swimming is a great form of fun, exercise and even relaxation but large crowds, music, whistles and announcements can be overwhelming for these individuals. We want as many people as possible to create some positive memories and have some summer fun.”

