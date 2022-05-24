Pocatello library to launch summer reading program with June party

POCATELLO — The Marshall Public Library is launching an all-ages summer reading program with a party on the first Saturday in June.

“We are so excited to have patrons of all ages back in the library for summer reading because we can’t let kids have ALL the fun,” library spokeswoman Becky Hadley said in a news release. “That’s one of the things I love about our summer program, we have one for all ages, from babies to grown-ups.”

Participants will earn raffle entries. Prizes include a Kindle Fire, gift cards, Geronimo jump passes and more.

Interested readers can enter at the kick-off party, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 4 at the library. The party will include a bounce house, food trucks and free treats, according to the release.