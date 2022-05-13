Pocatello man charged with a felony after dropping baby on concrete

POCATELLO — A local man was arrested for allegedly injuring a baby following a gun-related incident mere hours after a shooting last week that left two Pocatello police officers hospitalized.

Bryson J. Stoltz, 19, faces a felony charge for allegedly dropping a child while video recording a police investigation.

Pocatello police received a call from a woman saying she was armed and wanted to kill herself around 5:45 a.m. on May 5.

Upon arrival at a home on the 2100 block of Marigold Street, officers spoke with Stoltz near the front door of the home. According to the affidavit, Stoltz appeared to be intoxicated and irritated that police were there. He was holding an 11-month-old child at the time.

Officers informed Stoltz they were there for a welfare check and asked him not to interfere with their investigation. Stoltz reportedly asked numerous times if he was going to be detained.

After being told several times he was not being detained, Stoltz said he wanted to speak to the woman who made the call, according to court documents.

While attempting to leave the home, Stoltz tried to place a coat on the child but dropped the coat. Officers asked he wanted help with the child and coat, but Stoltz denied assistance, the affidavit says.

Once outside, the affidavit says Stoltz walked around in front of the home and recorded the investigation with his cell phone, requesting the names and badge numbers from officers.

While walking around, with the child in his right arm and his cell phone in his left hand, the affidavit says Stoltz dropped the child onto the “concrete ground.” The child sustained an injury to the left side of their forehead.

Stoltz was placed under arrest for injury to a child. He was transported to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked, cited and released.

Although Stoltz has been charged with these crimes, it does not mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Stoltz could face up to 10 years in prison and as much as $50,000 in fines.

Stoltz is scheduled to appear in court before magistrate judge Scott Axline for a preliminary hearing on May 17.