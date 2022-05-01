Pocatello woman pleads guilty to battery on an officer, probation violation

POCATELLO — A woman accused of kicking an officer during an arrest has pleaded guilty to a felony charge.

After reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, 32-year-old Kaylea Irene-Gail Mazurek entered a guilty plea to the charge of felony battery on an officer. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Mazurek pleaded guilty to a probation violation attached to a 2019 charge for possession of a controlled substance.

In exchange, a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance, as well as an enhancement for a second drug charge, have been dismissed.

Mazurek was arrested last April when officers responding to a domestic disturbance attempted to arrest her for parole violation.

Prior to taking her into custody, officers informed her of their intention to perform a physical search. Mazurek refused, requesting the search be done by a female officer.

With no female officers available to do the search, two male officers told Mazurek that they were legally allowed to perform the search. As they attempted to perform the search, Mazurek “mule kicked” both officers, an affidavit of probable cause says.

As part of her plea agreement, Mazurek has agreed to pay costs for lab work done in connection to this charge. She has also agreed to cover prosecution fees of $75 per hour, court records show.

The maximum penalty for battery on an officer is five years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.

She is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Robert Naftz on May 12.