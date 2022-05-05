Pocatello’s Zoo Idaho to hold ‘Wildlife Waltz’ night of fun

POCATELLO — Join the animals for a night under the stars on May 14th, when Zoo Idaho hosts “Wildlife Waltz,” an event full of entertainment.

Wildlife Waltz is a gala and auction, which will feature many Idaho-native animals, prizes, great food, and local artists, including music from DJ personality Kelley Martinez. Food will include hors d’oeuvres, dinner (including a vegetarian option), and dessert catered by The Sand Trap.

The event will be held between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

“Many of our animals like to come out at night, so guests could enjoy some unique zoo encounters not usually seen during the day,” Zoo Idaho officials said in a news release.

There will be a silent auction with local business offerings, unique items, and exclusive Zoo Idaho experiences. A live raffle will also be held, which will offer an up-close experience with zoo animals.

“Have you ever wanted to be a part of a close-up grizzly bear feeding? Well, now you could have the opportunity to win this prize during our live raffle. This will also include a training demo with a zookeeper,” officials said in the release. “This enchanted event will be a night to remember for the rest of the year!”

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here at Eventbrite or by calling Zoo Idaho at (208) 234-6264.

On Eventbrite you can get 15% off through May 9th by entering the promo code “Athena” at the top of the ticket page by clicking “Enter promo code.”

Proceeds from Wildlife Waltz will benefit the zoo developments including exhibit updates, education programs and more.