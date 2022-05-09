Road closed near Bonneville County Transfer Station

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

On Monday, May 9, HK Contractors will begin widening the road and installing new storm drainage piping on Hemmert Avenue from Manwill Road to the Bonneville County Transfer Station. The road will be closed to all through traffic for 2-3 days, barring any unforeseen conditions.

Community members are advised to stay away from the construction area during and after working hours as there will be open trenches and other unsafe conditions.



There will be no parking on the street during construction. Vehicles parked on the street will be towed.

Please watch for construction workers and equipment, follow all traffic signs, and reduce speeds to posted limits.

We appreciate your patience. If you have any questions, please contact HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.

For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project in Idaho Falls, click HERE to view the 2022 interactive map.