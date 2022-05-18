Simpson wins Republican nomination in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Simpson won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District Tuesday.

Simpson was running against Idaho Falls attorney Bryan Smith.

Simpson, 71, and Smith, 59, also squared off in the district’s 2014 Republican primary. Simpson, a former dentist, won that race with nearly 62% of the vote, as well as three general elections since.

Complete election results can be found here.