Spud Drive-in to remain closed this summer

DRIGGS — After a mighty wind storm toppled the iconic Spud Drive-in in Driggs last month, managers announced that supply delays and labor shortages will hinder the reconstruction of the movie theater.

“All the supplies and builders are out for about six months,” Jedd Mumm told EastIdahoNews.com Monday. “We’re also still in the process of drafting an engineering plan. That’s just where we’re at right now.”

On April 4, the structure that holds the screen fell eastward with the wooden beams breaking from the cement blocks, cracking and splintering off. After the storm, locals rolled up their sleeves to clean up the wood and metal.

Mumm said the plan is to rebuild the drive-in out of metal. He’s working with the owner Lenny Zaban to recreate a structurally sound movie theater that has the same look and feel as the original Spud Drive-in.

In the meantime, Mumm said he and his family have been grateful for the amount of community support they have received. He added that the company’s insurance is covering their loss of business while they look to rebuild.

“Everyone is sad and it was sad for us,” Mumm said of the Spud coming down. “When I saw that thing down it was heart-wrenching, but we’ll just keep moving forward.”

Depending on how quickly the material and labor becomes available, Jedd said the theater could reopen this fall. But regardless, he said, the Spud will likely be playing to a summer crowd in 2023.

On a Facebook post, the Spud wrote: This pains us significantly as we will be missing out on many summertime traditions. We promise when we reopen in 2023, we will throw one of the greatest parties the Teton Valley has ever experienced! Please stay tuned as we take you all along for the adventure of rebuilding!