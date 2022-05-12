Utah man was on meth when he hit, killed two 3-year-olds playing in corral, charges say

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KSL.com) — Criminal charges were filed Thursday against an Orem man accused of crashing into a horse corral at high speed and running over two young boys who were playing inside, killing them instantly.

Kent Cody Barlow, 25, is charged in 4th District Court with two counts of manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

A press conference is scheduled to discuss the charges at 10 a.m. More details will be added afterward.

On May 2, Odin Jeffrey Ratliff and Hunter Charlies Jackson, both 3 years old, were playing with toy trucks and front-end loaders in a corral at the Cedar Valley Stables when Barlow, who was “drifting” his vehicle and going 80 mph to 100 mph near 2300 North and 16000 West in Eagle Mountain, hit a bump and lost control of his car, according to charging documents.

His vehicle crashed through several fences, two horse stables and two corrals, causing a path of destruction of at least 345 feet, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Both boys were run over and ended up 75 feet from where they were playing. Both of them died instantly.

RELATED | 2 boys killed in ‘senseless tragedy,’ police say

Barlow’s vehicle came to rest on its hood. He and three passengers were treated at local hospitals for various injuries, including a broken finger. While at the hospital, Barlow admitted to using methamphetamine two days before and tested positive for meth and amphetamines, according to the charges.

Barlow was on parole at the time of the crash. In January 2021, he was convicted of theft, theft by receiving stolen property, and two counts of failing to stop for police after leading police on a chase on a motorcycle and then stealing a Draper police car in August 2019, which led to a second chase with Barlow reaching a speed of 107 mph in the stolen police vehicle, according to charging documents. He was sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for the incident. Barlow was granted parole in October.

Barlow was also a parole fugitive at the time he stole the police car, according to court records. He has had several drug-related and speeding-related convictions dating back to 2014, according to court records.

In a recording of his last parole hearing held on Sept. 16, Barlow talked about how he was paroled in February of 2019 but relapsed on drugs soon after and was back in prison by August 2019 after stealing the police car. He said he lost someone who was a father figure to him after he was paroled and didn’t know how to deal with it.

“So I went back to the thing I did know, which was using drugs,” he told the parole board.

At the time of his last parole hearing in September, Barlow claimed, “I’ve been working extremely hard over this last couple of years to change and correct those behaviors and the thought patterns and processes that were ultimately corrupted within me.”

He said he was changing his old patterns and ways of thinking when it came to drug use and criminal behavior.

The Board of Pardons and Parole issued a new warrant for Barlow’s arrest on May 3, the day after the crash that killed the two boys.