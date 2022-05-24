Woman flown to hospital following crash in Twin Falls County

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On May 23 at 4:30 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a serious injury crash on US 30 near milepost 197, in Twin Falls County.

A 59-year-old man from Hagerman was driving a Toyota Tundra eastbound on US 30. A 56-year-old woman from Hagerman was driving a gray Nissan Versa, and her 42-year-old male passenger, also from Hagerman, were westbound on US 30. It appears the driver of the Tundra failed to maintain their lane and collided with the Nissan head on.

The driver of the Nissan was taken by air ambulance and her passenger was transported by ground ambulance. The driver of the Tundra was also transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.