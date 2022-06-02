2 hospitalized after semitruck spills 200 beehives on Utah highway

ATKINSON, Summit County (KSL.com) — Two people were taken to a hospital Monday with multiple bee stings after a semitruck transporting beehives rolled in Summit County.

The semitruck was hauling 200 beehives, which broke when the truck rolled on eastbound I-80 near Atkinson, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A few other people were stung by the swarming bees, Roden said, but none of them had serious injuries.

Cleanup is expected to take a few hours. One lane of eastbound I-80 remains open. Roden encouraged people driving through to keep their windows closed to avoid the bees.

The Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail is also closed due to bees in the area, troopers said.

