A Feel Good Friday surprise for an employee who found $400 and tracked down the owner

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email a few weeks ago about Madison, an employee at Possibly Picasso on Hitt Road in Idaho Falls. The message said:

We were in Possibly Picasso when my granddaughter lost $400 cash she had to pay for repairs on her truck. It was in her pocket and it came out when she got her phone out of her pocket. We left and later called there and the girl working had found it. Her name was Madison We so appreciated her honesty!!! Just thought somehow we could acknowledge her honesty and caring for other people. Thank you.

We decided to visit Madison and thank her for her honesty. Check out the surprise in the video player above!