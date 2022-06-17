Power restored in Victor-area

UPDATE: All power has been restored in Victor.

ORIGINAL STORY:

VICTOR — Around 1,200 people in the Victor area are without power Friday morning due to severe weather.

Fall River Electric has received reports of strong wind conditions that have apparently resulted in significant tree damage affecting power lines in the area, according to a news release. Crews are on their way to restore electricity.

