Baseball tickets now available at Pocatello public library

POCATELLO — Anyone with a library card can rent two tickets to any Gate City Grays home game this season from the Marshall Public Library.

The tickets are available through the Arts and Community Tickets (ACT) Program, which the library launched in 2019.

Families with a library card can “check out” a pair of tickets for one game this season. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

The Grays are a semi-pro baseball team playing in the Northern Utah League. They play their home games as Halliwell Park, located at 1100 West Alameda Road.

A complete schedule of Grays games, including all home games, can be found at GateCityGrays.com.