Body of 21-year-old found after weeklong search along the Payette River

GEM COUNTY (KIVI TV) — The body of Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old Louisiana man who went missing on the Payette River, has been found, according to a press release from the Gem County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found by a volunteer Sunday afternoon about two miles downstream in the Payette River from the area Jackson was last seen. He was identified by his family.

Doug Lock-Smith, Idaho News 6

The week-long search included volunteers and first responders. Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said the search for Jackson’s body was complicated by high water flow and dangerous conditions on the Payette River.

Jackson went missing on Saturday, June 11, after a witness reported seeing him fall from a tube, going underwater and not resurfacing on the Payette River in Emmett, Idaho, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time,” Sheriff Wunder said. “We are grateful to all of the emergency responders and volunteers who made this recovery possible.”