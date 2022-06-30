Boise man goes to prison after asking nanny to produce child porn

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Idaho.

BOISE – Caleb McCall-Teigen, 22, of Boise, was sentenced to 204 months in federal prison for aiding and abetting the production of child pornography.

According to court records, the investigation began after a 5-year-old child disclosed that she had been sexually abused by her nanny. Law enforcement learned that the nanny provided care for four additional children as well as the 5-year-old. The investigation revealed that McCall-Teigen communicated through Snapchat with the nanny and requested that she produce sexually explicit images and videos of the children in her care.

Homeland Security Investigations obtained a federal search warrant for McCall-Teigen’s Snapchat account. Within the account, HSI located messages between McCall-Teigen and the nanny, as well as explicit videos of the minor victims. HSI subsequently obtained a federal search warrant for McCall-Teigen’s Boise residence and seized the cell phone he had used for the communication.

U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson ordered McCall-Teigen to serve 20 years of supervised release following his prison sentence and to forfeit the cell phone that was used to commit the offense. As a result of the conviction, McCall-Teigen will be required to register as a sex offender.

“This case reflects the sad reality that there are perpetrators in our communities who use technology and social media to exploit children,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, of the District of Idaho. “The collaboration between local, state, and federal partners in this case shows our joint commitment to protecting children and holding predators accountable to the full extent of the law. We encourage everyone to report suspected child abuse. The child’s report in this case led directly to this investigation and allowed multiple victims to escape further abuse and to receive help.”

“Mr. McCall-Teigen’s acts of coercion and victimization serve as a stark reminder of the lengths that child predators go to satisfy their depravity,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest. “Though this sentence will never truly repair the damage caused by Mr. McCall-Teigen, it is hopefully some comfort to not just the victims and their families, but the entire community.”

The nanny was also charged by Information with five counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and six counts of production of child sexually exploitative material. An arrest warrant is outstanding. An Information is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of Homeland Security Investigations, the Meridian Police Department, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. As part of Project Safe Childhood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office partner to marshal federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.