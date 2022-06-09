Children safe after fire breaks out at Fort Hall home

FORT HALL — Firefighters rushed to a home in Fort Hall Wednesday afternoon after receiving a call that it was on fire and three kids could potentially be trapped inside.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from two different front windows, according to a Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Facebook post.

“Firefighters made rapid entry through other windows to search for the children,” the post says. “Due to the large amount of heat, firefighters were quickly pushed back out of the house.”

Fort Hall police assisted the fire department and the children were found safe at a relative’s home.

The fire is under investigation. North Bannock County firefighters helped fight the blaze.