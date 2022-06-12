Chubbuck honored for commitment to urban forest management

CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck has been named Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The city was selected after meeting certain requirements, including the formation of a tree board, creating a tree-care ordinance and having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, according to a news release from the foundation.

“The trees being planted and cared for by Chubbuck ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life,” Dan Lambe, the foundation’s chief executive, says in the release. “Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation in Lincoln, Nebraska, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Forests.

“The Tree City USA program provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover,” according to the Arbor Day Foundation website. “It also gives them an avenue to celebrate their work, showing residents, visitors, and the entire country that they’re committed to the mission of environmental change.”

The program, which launched in 1976, now includes 3,600 communities throughout the United States, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.