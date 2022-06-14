Community invited to discussion about Netflix’s Three Mile Island series

The following is a news release from INL. Photo: Netflix

IDAHO FALLS — Building on an effort launched in 2019, Idaho National Laboratory will hold a community discussion to answer the public’s questions. The topic of the discussion is the Three Mile Island nuclear accident.

Netflix recently released a four-part series on the 1979 partial meltdown and subsequent cleanup efforts at the nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. Although the series focused heavily on whistleblower claims outside INL’s expertise, lab experts are well-versed in the events that caused the meltdown, the botched public communication in its early days, removing the damaged core and the industry-wide lessons learned.

As the nation’s nuclear energy research laboratory, INL has extensive experience evaluating different reactor concepts, handling nuclear fuel and materials, conducting post-accident analyses, and keeping employees and the public safe from radiation exposure.

To share what they know, the lab has organized a series of expert panels to answer the public’s questions about the Three Mile Island meltdown, nuclear safety, radiation and the communication missteps made during that event.

All interested citizens are invited to attend. Bring your smartphone to participate in interactive polling about topics of interest. There will be an opportunity to be added to the waitlist for an INL tour. Attendees can submit questions in advance to nuclearquestions@inl.gov. The session will be recorded and available on YouTube after the event.

Tuesday, June 21, 7 p.m.

University Place, Bennion Student Union Building – Multipurpose Room

1784 Science Center Drive, Idaho Falls