Construction begins on housing development in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A housing project geared toward eastern Idaho’s senior crowd is in the works in Idaho Falls.

Helu Development and the Woodruff Five broke ground on a 99-unit housing development Thursday on the south side of Papa Tom’s Pizza in Idaho Falls. It’s called The Ivory at Woodruff and construction is underway now.

Shane Fleming, one of five partners for the Woodruff Five, tells EastIdahoNews.com the size of each unit will vary but most of them will be one bedroom. He anticipates construction lasting between 18 months and two years to complete.

“The idea here is to put together an apartment complex that’s targeted to active senior living and provide some amenities to create a sense of community there,” Fleming says.

The complex will have a three-story U-shaped building with a courtyard clubhouse. Among the amenities will be a pickleball court, large hot tub and a game room.

“It’s going to be a good looking building. It’s designed for folks that don’t want to take care of yards and other things you don’t typically want to do when you get older,” says Fleming.

An aerial view of the property provided by Cathy Harding Johnson

The demand for more housing in Idaho Falls continues to grow, Fleming says, and the active senior living crowd is underserved in the market right now. He expects the apartments to quickly fill as the project nears completion.

Fleming is also involved in another housing development inside Jackson Hole Junction. Ground was broken on the Pioneer Crossing Apartments at 3040 South Fork Boulevard across from the Holiday Inn in October.

Fleming says the 227-unit development is moving forward nicely. One-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units will be available throughout five buildings with a large clubhouse and amenities that include a pool, hot tub, fire pit, workout facility, a dog park and more.

“The plans are to get the clubhouse and the first two buildings finished and that’s probably 18 months away. Those can be leased as soon as they’re done and then we can continue with construction of the other three buildings,” says Fleming.

He anticipates the three remaining buildings will be finished six to 12 months after the first two.

Headwaters Construction is the contractor for both projects. The other partners with Woodruff Five are Matt Morgan, Mark Crnkovich, Bob Dunkley and Paul Fife.