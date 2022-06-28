Construction project underway on Idaho Falls street

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Improvements to storm drains and water lines along Westhill Avenue in Idaho Falls began Monday, June 27. Construction will extend north to Brenthaven Drive.

The anticipated completion time is the end of September, barring unforeseen conditions. Access will remain open to all residences and businesses in the area.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact JM Concrete at (208) 528-8811.