Coroner identifies two 16-year-old teens who died in Boise crash

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A one-vehicle crash along the West Fairview Avenue on-ramp to the I-184 Connector in Boise left two 16-year-old boys dead, Idaho State Police and the Ada County Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner’s office identified the teens as Henry Warner, of Meridian, and Braden Caldwell, of Bosie.

Warner was driving eastbound just before 9:15 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of the small passenger car and went off the right shoulder, striking a light pole, according to a Monday news release from state police. The vehicle stopped on the driver’s side.

Warner was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to the coroner’s report. He died at 1:47 a.m. Monday after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Caldwell, who was the passenger in the car, died at the scene. The on-ramp was blocked for about 2½ hours.

All the occupants were wearing seat belts, police said. The release did not say how many individuals were in the car. State police spokesperson Tecia Ferguson told the Idaho Statesman in an email Monday that she didn’t have any additional information.

The crash was under investigation by state police.