East Idaho Eats: Business offers delicious rolled ice cream and multiple flavors of dole whip

IDAHO FALLS — A seasonal business is kicking off the warmer weather with delicious rolled ice cream and a new menu item — dole whip.

Creamy Daze, a black and white food trailer with a splash of color, is located outside of Best Buy in Idaho Falls. It opened for the season in May and offers a wide variety of ice cream flavors.

The owner, Taylee Brinkerhoff said the rolled ice cream treats have a base that starts out as a liquid that is either chocolate or vanilla and is poured into a cold plate that can reach negative 26 degrees. Then, anything can be added in.

Taylee Brinkerhoff rolling ice cream. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“It is quite the process. It takes a couple of minutes (to make the ice cream) so everyone is really awesome watching it and they have a good time. They like to video it and take pictures of it,” said Brinkerhoff.

A popular flavor for kids on the menu is fruity pebbles.

Rolled ice cream, fruity pebbles flavor. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s like you are eating a bowl of cereal. We use our vanilla in that one and then we chop up the fruity pebbles and then we top it with white chocolate sauce and an extreme airhead (as the rainbow on top),” she said.

Brinkerhoff said she got the idea for rolled ice cream when her family was out of state and went to a place that had rolled ice cream. She thought that it would be fun to bring back to the Idaho Falls area and that people would like it.

“We brought it here hoping that everyone would have a good time watching it being made and also enjoy eating it too,” she said.

Another flavor that is offered is the birthday cake.

Rolled ice cream, birthday cake flavor. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We actually put a whole birthday cake (cupcake) inside,” she said.

The birthday cake has a vanilla base. It then gets rolled up and put into a cup and sprinkles are added to it. Brinkerhoff explained customers can customize their ice cream however they want to.

Creamy Daze also has a waffle taco, which is a cone, shaped like a taco shell and they place one big roll of ice cream in the middle of it.

There’s a new menu item this year that Brinkerhoff is excited to share with the community, which is different flavors of dole whip.

“We have pineapple dole whip and we change almost every week to a different flavor so it will be very fun,” she said.

Different flavors include strawberry, lime and blueberry.

She said Creamy Daze caters for events, weddings, and even birthday parties.

Creamy Daze in Idaho Falls is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is located at 2280 east 25th street.

Brinkerhoff said there is another location open at Rigby Lake too, Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rolled ice cream. | Courtesy Creamy Daze