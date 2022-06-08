Fire destroys smoke wagon at popular restaurant

ST. ANTHONY — A fire destroyed a food trailer at a popular eatery in St. Anthony early Wednesday morning.

It happened at Smoke Wagon BBQ on Yellowstone Highway. South Fremont Fire Department crews were called around 12:30 a.m. and discovered the fire inside the food wagon parked near the building.

“Brisket was being smoked at the time and something caught the oil on fire inside,” South Fremont Fire Department Chief Chris Hill tells EastIdahoNews.com. “There were some explosions and a lot of people thought they were propane tanks but it was actually some spare tires under the trailer that were popping.”

Smoke Wagon BBQ Facebook page

The trailer door was locked so firefighters used an ax to pry it open. They then had the fire out within 15 minutes, Hill says. A plug from the trailer to the building melted but the fire did not spread.

The owners of Smoke Wagon BBQ said they will be closed “for a bit” in a Facebook post.

“Not sure for how long, could be a couple of days, could be longer as we had a catastrophic fire that completely destroyed our smoke trailer and all of it contents last night,” they wrote. “We are going to be trying to get going as soon as possible and we look forward to seeing everyone soon. Thank you to all the first responders to whom showed up last night to help. Y’all are amazing for sure. And thanks to everyone for your continuing patronage and support. We will be back, we hope.”