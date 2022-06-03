GoFundMe launched for family of man who died helping friend

POCATELLO — The family of a man who died Tuesday in Pocatello is raising money to cover expenses.

Darin Williams, the married father of three, died this week when he fell from a tree while helping a friend trim branches, according to GoFundMe spokesman Jeff Platt. He had just celebrated his 35th birthday the day prior, a GoFundMe page says.

The crowdfunding efforts were launched by Terrica Hildebrandt, a close friend of the family.

“Darin would do anything for anyone, all those who knew and met him know that,” the page reads.

The GoFundMe has set a goal of $20,000, and in just over 24 hours has garnered 162 donations totaling $18,997.

“This fund will hopefully fill in the gaps when life resumes for Jessica and her family,” the GoFundMe description reads. “Darin was a friend to everyone no matter the circumstance or their background, any contribution will honor his name and let his family know how much Darin was truly loved by all the lives he touched.”

Donations to the family can be made on the GoFundMe page. They can also be made at Idaho Central Credit Union, in an account named “Darin Williams Memorial Fund.”