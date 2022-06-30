Here’s what is different about the new commenting system on EastIdahoNews.com

A new era of interaction with you, our users, launched Thursday on EastIdahoNews.com.

Our newsroom has phased out the World Table commenting system and we are pleased to introduce you to OpenWeb – a new platform for you to express your opinions on the news of the day.

There are multiple reasons for the switch, but the bottom line is World Table was no longer able to fulfill its contractual obligations.

We explored replacement options and decided to move forward with OpenWeb.

So, what happens to the 185,000 comments posted on EastIdahoNews.com since 2018 – the year began working with World Table? OpenWeb is currently migrating all of them to the new system and we hope to have that complete within the next few weeks (but please be patient – 185,000 comments is a lot!).

Going forward, users will be required to create a new login with OpenWeb if you wish to comment on our stories. It’s free and can be associated with an email address or other social media account.

The prior user flagging system has been discontinued and now you’ll find a more robust automated moderation system. Our human moderators will continue to keep an eye on comments to ensure users don’t violate forum rules.

Some new perks that will come with OpenWeb are a social media ranking system for every article and a real-time live comment/chat feature. You can quickly share your thoughts about each story by clicking on one of four emoji options above the comment section – and our moderators can now block the IP addresses of trolls and bad actors who abuse the system. This will deter rule-breakers from creating multiple accounts on the site.

We hope this improves your experience and interaction with us as we work to bring you the news every day.

If you have comments, concerns or questions about the change, share your thoughts below in the new commenting system! Or feel free to email me directly – Managing Editor Nate Sunderland – at nate@eastidahonews.com.