Idaho Falls aquatic center reopens after extensive renovation project

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Renovations to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center are finished and the pool is back open, as of June 6.

The community celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on Friday afternoon and free swimming.

The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department closed the aquatic center in November for major renovations to the facility’s HVAC systems. The systems help control humidity and moisture levels.

Built in 1986, the Wes Deist Aquatic Center’s former aging dehumidification systems led to higher moisture in the facility. This caused challenges to equipment and control systems, which are prone to rust and increased wear with the higher humidity levels.

The nearly $1.2 million renovation project includes a new, more efficient system designed to better regulate the moisture load. The project also included fixes to pool decking by removing old, corroded metal fixtures and other minor repairs.

“We appreciate everyone who has waited for the much-needed improvements to the facility,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said.

Swimming lessons will resume for adults and children year-round. The Red Cross Swimming and Water Safety programs teach people of all swimming abilities to be safe in and around the water.

Courses in the center’s program include parents and child aquatics, preschool aquatics, learn-to-swim and adult swim. Each course emphasizes skill development in conjunction with water safety and drowning prevention education.

“We can’t wait for our swimmers to enjoy the improved facility,” Holm said. “With our lessons, it allows us to provide a fun place to teach lifelong water safety and skills to our community.”

To register for lessons, visit the website.