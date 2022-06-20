Island Park fundraiser planned for businesses affected by Yellowstone flooding

ISLAND PARK — A fundraiser is being held Monday and Tuesday to support communities affected by severe flooding near Yellowstone National Park.

The Parlor at Mack’s Inn will donate half of all proceeds from pizza sales to the Gardiner Montana Chamber of Commerce. The money will be used to support small businesses and employees impacted by the flooding and closures, according to The Parlor owner Justin Hamilton.

The restaurant is commemorating its two-year anniversary this month and Hamilton figured a fundraiser would be a good way to give back to other small businesses.

“Being a community that depends on Yellowstone tourism – we understand that’s a big part of your business,” Hamilton tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We weren’t impacted by the flooding and our Island Park businesses have been pretty strong but we sympathize with people who have had closures and haven’t been able to work.”

Artist Alex Peterson will be at The Parlor painting a wall mural and selling stickers of iconic Yellowstone features. All proceeds from the stickers will go to the affected communities.

Reed’s Dairy has donated ice cream and free mini cones will be offered with the purchase of a pizza in hopes that customers will donate the cost of the ice cream to the relief fund.

Customers can also enter to win raffle prizes including:

Yellowstone Grand Prismatic artwork by Sam Emmett

Bluebird Candy gift basket

one-night stay at Marriott Springhill Suites Island Park

Henry’s Fork float trip from Island Park Adventures

RAZOR rental from High Mountain Adventures

one-night stay at Sawtelle Mountain Resort

Robin’s Roost gift basket

Donations can be made and stickers can be purchased on The Parlor’s website for those who can’t make it into the restaurant.

“Everyone wants to help and it’s been great to see people rally around and support. That’s what makes the area in which we live pretty unique,” Hamilton says.