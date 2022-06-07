ISP responding to single vehicle crash on I-15 near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 123, just north of Idaho Falls.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

ISP Lt. Marvin Crain told EastIdahoNews.com the vehicle was traveling southbound when the crash happened. He said the vehicle went off the road and overcorrected.

There were two occupants in the vehicle. One person was injured and transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

One lane of traffic was blocked briefly, but as of 10 a.m. traffic was flowing normally again.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.