LaDawn the librarian answers 7 Questions with Emmy and explains why she’s leaving eastern Idaho

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m speaking with LaDawn – a librarian who has been working at the Idaho Falls Public Library for years. My family met her when I started going to storytime as a toddler. Now LaDawn is moving to Nepal to begin a new chapter of her life.

Here are the questions I had for her:

What’s the best part about being a librarian?

What’s your favorite book?

Why do you have to be quiet in the library?

How do you have room for all the new books?

What’s been your favorite part about your job at the library?

What do you do with the damaged books?

Where are you moving to and why?

What is a piece of advice you can share with me?

Watch my complete interview in the video player above. Good luck LaDawn!

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.