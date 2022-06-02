TODAY'S WEATHER
LaDawn the librarian answers 7 Questions with Emmy and explains why she’s leaving eastern Idaho

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

7 Questions

  Published at

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m speaking with LaDawn – a librarian who has been working at the Idaho Falls Public Library for years. My family met her when I started going to storytime as a toddler. Now LaDawn is moving to Nepal to begin a new chapter of her life.

Here are the questions I had for her:

  • What’s the best part about being a librarian?
  • What’s your favorite book?
  • Why do you have to be quiet in the library?
  • How do you have room for all the new books?
  • What’s been your favorite part about your job at the library?
  • What do you do with the damaged books?
  • Where are you moving to and why?
  • What is a piece of advice you can share with me?

Watch my complete interview in the video player above. Good luck LaDawn!

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.

Connect with Emmy on Facebook and Instagram!

