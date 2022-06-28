Life Lessons: The Lewis family shares their Alzheimer’s journey

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. A few weeks ago we sat down with Laura Brewerton and her parents Lamont and Vaunita Lewis. Lamont has been battling Alzheimer’s for years and his family recently decided to move him into the Memory Care Unit at MorningStar.

In part 2 of our interview above, Laura shared advice for other families in similar situations.

You can watch part 1 here.