Local woman killed in vehicle crash near Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred Wednesday.

The crash happened at 1:50 a.m. on Bailey Creek Road, about 1.5 miles south of Soda Springs, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Upon arrival at the scene, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the road and had rolled several times. The only occupant had been thrown from the vehicle.

The driver, 55-year-old Lisa Sherman, from Soda Springs, was transported to the Caribou Medical Center and subsequently flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. She died as a result of her injuries at the hospital.

