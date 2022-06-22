Looking back: Whoopee Days becomes annual event and three Californians arrested for drug trafficking

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of June 20 to June 26 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

RIGBY — An article in The Rigby Star on June 21, 1917, said that certain ways people were advertising should not be allowed.

“The practice of using our cement sidewalks as well as using the safety first signs for advertising purposes should be stopped and stopped at once,” the article states.

The local paper pointed out there are “various methods of advertising” but noted “this is certainly one of them that should not be tolerated.”

“The idea of be-smirching our sidewalks by either paint or pencil is down right heathenism,” the paper said. “This is a strong word to use we will admit but there is none other in the lexicon that so well fits in the case in point.”

1926-1950

REXBURG — Rexburg was gearing up for its three-day Whoopee Days festivities, according to The Rexburg Standard’s newspaper dated June 26, 1930.

“(It) looms on the horizon as the biggest celebration to be held in this part of the country for Independence Day,” the newspaper reported.

The Rexburg Standard said the first Whoopee Days took place in 1929 and it was “such a success that it was decided to make it an annual affair.”

“Travelers said that last year’s rodeo compares favorably with those of Cheyenne and Pendleton, which is high praise indeed,” the article explained.

Along with a rodeo, a handful of events were planned for the celebration including bands and street dancing, boxing, carnival features and stunts, a parade and firework show.

“From all indications, this year’s Whoopee will surpass all celebration held in the state, and Rexburg will be the mecca for visitors from far and wide,” the paper said.

1951-1975

SODA SPRINGS — Fireworks were banned unless a person received a written permit, the Caribou County Sun announced on June 26, 1958.

“It is hereby made unlawful for any person, persons, association, company or corporation to posses, sell, give away or discharge any firecrackers or fireworks of any kinds in the state of Idaho without first obtaining a written permit,” the law explained.

The permit had to be written by the board of county commissioners, city council or board of trustees of incorporated cities or villages.

“Any violation of the provisions of this act is hereby declared to be a misdemeanor … (and) is punishable by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding six months, or by a fine not exceeding $300, or by both,” the law stated.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — Three Californians were arrested in a Pocatello restaurant parking lot after authorities said they were “trying to peddle a pound of cocaine.”

The Idaho State Journal wrote on June 20, 1977, the three out-of-staters were apprehended and charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to deliver. Their bond was set at $50,000 each. The arrests were made in the parking lot of the Sandpiper Restaurant.

“That’s just where it happened. It could have happened anywhere,” John Olmsted, special agent for the Idaho Bureau of Narcotics and Drug Enforcement, said. He emphasized the Sandpiper is not a place where drug traffic is thought to normally happen.

Olmsted said the seizure of about a pound of cocaine was the largest amount ever confiscated in Idaho at that time. It had a wholesale value of about $24,000.

One of the men arrested was also arraigned in magistrate court for having allegedly delivered an amount of cocaine to a state narcotics bureau agent in May. His bond was set at $10,000 on that specific charge.