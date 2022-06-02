Major traffic slowdown on I-15 after trailer crash

INKOM — Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 is being diverted through Inkom after a truck pulling a trailer crashed and is blocking multiple lanes of travel.

The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday at milepost 57, according to Idaho State Police Lt. Mike Winans.

Winans said the trailer came apart during the crash and is spread over both southbound lanes. As a result, both lanes are closed.

No one was injured in that crash.

A secondary crash occurred at milepost 58 due to traffic congestion, Winans said.

It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen for vehicles.

Idaho State Police is on scene of a crash southbound I15 at milepost 58, near Inkom. All lanes of travel are blocked at this time, and traffic is being diverted onto US91. @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/zwhs7nAWPh — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) June 2, 2022