Major traffic slowdown on I-15 after trailer crash

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

inkom crash 1
Courtesy Sophie Johanson

INKOM — Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 is being diverted through Inkom after a truck pulling a trailer crashed and is blocking multiple lanes of travel.

The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday at milepost 57, according to Idaho State Police Lt. Mike Winans.

Winans said the trailer came apart during the crash and is spread over both southbound lanes. As a result, both lanes are closed.

No one was injured in that crash.

A secondary crash occurred at milepost 58 due to traffic congestion, Winans said.

It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen for vehicles.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

inkom crash 2
Courtesy Sophie Johanson
