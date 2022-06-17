Man dies after rollover crash in Bonneville County

SWAN VALLEY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left a local man dead.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Campbell Road just off Idaho Highway 31 at around 9 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The victim, 28-year-old Juan Sandoval of Rigby, was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. Bystanders had reported the crash and were attempting first aid on the victim until help could arrive. He was the only person in the vehicle.

When emergency responders arrived, he was treated on scene, before being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by an air ambulance. Sandoval succumbed to his injuries a few hours later at EIRMC.

Deputies believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.