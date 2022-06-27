TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
67°
clear sky
humidity: 45%
H 67 • L 63

Man killed woman before taking his life, Heyburn police say

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
crime tape

HEYBURN — Police have released more information about a woman who was killed Thursday in Heyburn.

RELATED | Authorities investigating homicide near Burley

Karina Palomares, 37, was shot to death in a home in the Elk Meadows subdivision of Heyburn. Heyburn police say Fabian Silva, 39, killed her before taking his life in rural Oneida County.

Palomares and Silva were residents of Heyburn.

No further information was released.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: