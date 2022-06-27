Man killed woman before taking his life, Heyburn police say

HEYBURN — Police have released more information about a woman who was killed Thursday in Heyburn.

RELATED | Authorities investigating homicide near Burley

Karina Palomares, 37, was shot to death in a home in the Elk Meadows subdivision of Heyburn. Heyburn police say Fabian Silva, 39, killed her before taking his life in rural Oneida County.

Palomares and Silva were residents of Heyburn.

No further information was released.