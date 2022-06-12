Man safely walks away from vehicle fire near Jerome

JEROME – A Utah man safely evacuated his vehicle after it caught fire Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. on Interstate 84 at milepost 167 near Jerome, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The 57-year-old driver from North Ogden, whose name was not released, was traveling westbound in a 2019 Peterbilt semi-truck. He was towing a 2021 Dutchman toy hauler trailer.

Somehow, the truck and trailer caught fire, but ISP doesn’t specify how it happened.

The right lane of I-84 remains blocked, as of 4 p.m. Traffic in the area is backed up and authorities will be there for quite some time cleaning things up and completing their investigation.

Avoid the area, if possible, and find another route.