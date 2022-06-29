Man who failed to report roommate’s death and sold his property enters plea agreement

POCATELLO — A Downey man who lived in the home of his dead friend for days and sold that friend’s property has reached a plea agreement.

Joshua Jay Bluemel, 38, has agreed to enter guilty pleas for felony charges of destruction of evidence and possession of methamphetamine, court records show. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss a felony charge for failure to report a death in exchange for the plea.

Bluemel was arrested by Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies in February following nearly two years of investigation.

According to that investigation, Bluemel was living in his roommate’s home when that roommate died.

Deputies say Bluemel lived on the property for nearly a week instead of reporting the death. They also say Bluemel sold a tractor belonging to the roommate.

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for June 27 before District Judge Javier Gabiola. Following the hearing, a sentencing date will be scheduled.

The plea agreement does not include a sentencing recommendation.

Bluemel faces maximum sentences of five years and $10,000 for the destruction of evidence and seven years and $15,000 for possession.