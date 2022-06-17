Man will set out on 2,400-mile bike ride to raise money for local animal shelter

TETONIA — A local man is setting out on a 2,400-mile journey to raise money for his local animal shelter.

“I have rescued a bunch of dogs from the shelter here in the valley. The animals need the help,” said Ed Couillard.

The Tetonia resident is raising money for PAWS of Teton Valley, a local nonprofit animal shelter located in Driggs. He’s fundraising by riding his bicycle across a significant portion of the United States. He starts June 25, and his goal is to raise $2,400, which is one dollar per mile.

He has put posters all over the valley and at businesses to raise awareness for what he is doing. Couillard is retired and has been planning the fundraiser and bike journey since last year.

“I am starting at Devils Tower in Wyoming and I cross South Dakota, northern Iowa and then from there I pick up an established bicycle route. I follow that all the way to Buffalo, New York and then in Buffalo, I follow the Erie Canal trail all the way to Albany and then I cut northeast to Vermont and into New Hampshire to my daughter’s house,” he explained.

Couillard is an avid biker. In fact, he’s done a lot of 100-mile day rides for charity in the past. He has pedaled along the Pacific coast, the east coast, and throughout the Teton Valley and Yellowstone National Park.

Ed Couillard

However, he has never ridden 2,400 miles across the United States before.

“(I am) a little anxious but I have been training like crazy and I think I am ready for it,” he said.

He explained he is looking forward to the adventure, meeting new people and seeing the country at a slower pace.

Couillard told EastIdahoNews.com that he has 48 days to ride. He has to be done in time for his flight back to eastern Idaho on Aug. 10.

“All I have to do is pedal 60 miles a day, which is quite doable,” he said.

He will be pulling a trailer behind him with food and camping gear. PAWS even gave him some signs for his bike with a Venmo code so it will be easy for people to support him along his journey.

“Ed is an inspiration for sure. Ed is a huge pet supporter. We are pretty thrilled that he’s doing this on our behalf,” said Amy Moore, Executive Director for PAWS of Jackson Hole and Teton Valley.

Moore said every dollar he raises will go directly to animal care in the Teton Valley.

As of Thursday, $890 has been raised so far for PAWS on Couillard’s Facebook page called Always Forward.

“It’s amazing. He’s already halfway there which is great and he just started, so I think he is going to hit his fundraising goal and likely go over it because the attention he is drawing when he goes through these communities is going to be really strong,” Moore said.

If you would like to donate, you can scan the Venmo code below, provided by PAWS.

“I just hope people can shell out a couple of bucks and give to the animal shelter. Everything is going to the shelter,” Couillard said.