Missing Utah boy believed to be in Pocatello area

POCATELLO — A boy missing from his foster care home in Ogden, Utah is believed to be with his biological mother, who has ties to the Pocatello area.

Omar Antone Lizarraga, 10, is believed to be with Gelacitte Olivia Lizarraga, according to a Facebook post from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Omar and Gelacitte are Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members, the post says. Omar has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing or endangered child.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Gelacitte or Omar is asked to the Ogden City Police, at (801) 395-8221, or Utah Division of Children and Family Services Case Worker Patricia Garcia, at (801) 875-1393.

Anyone who comes into contact with Omar is asked to detain him and call one of the above numbers.