No injuries reported after 15 Union Pacific train cars derailed in Pocatello

POCATELLO — An investigation is underway after 15 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Bannock Highway in Pocatello Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m., according to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver.

No injuries were reported, she added.

“The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Pocatello Police Department were notified,” Tysver said in an email to EastIdahoNews.com. “Cleanup is underway and the incident is under investigation.”

Union Pacific crews are at the site of the derailment as of 12:30 p.m.

In information provided to EastIdahoNews.com, Tysver stated that some of the train cars were carrying cement at the time of the incident.