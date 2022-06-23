Juvenile rescued in river near Broadway Bridge
EastIdahoNews.com staff
IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews responded to an incident near the bridge on West Broadway Street on Wednesday evening.
Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon couldn’t give many details but said EMS responded to a person in the water just before 7 p.m. First responders transported the person, who was under 18, to the hospital.
Further details were not available, including the juvenile’s condition.