Juvenile rescued in river near Broadway Bridge

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

broadway rescue
First responders near the Broadway Bridge on Wednesday evening. | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews responded to an incident near the bridge on West Broadway Street on Wednesday evening.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon couldn’t give many details but said EMS responded to a person in the water just before 7 p.m. First responders transported the person, who was under 18, to the hospital.

Further details were not available, including the juvenile’s condition.

