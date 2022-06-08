TODAY'S WEATHER
Pocatello police requests assistance locating wanted man

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at

Brock Elquezabal
Brock Charles Elquezabal | Pocatello Police Department

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

Brock Charles Elquezabal, 27, has an active warrant for a felony charge of injury to a child.

Elquezabal is 5-foot-6 and weighs around 145 pounds. He has the word “River” tattooed on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department detectives units, at (208) 234-2121.

